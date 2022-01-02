Versor Investments LP Has $226,000 Holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 253.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,395 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 39.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 25.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 24.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 6.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SDC opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $912.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.48.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SDC shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

