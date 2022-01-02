Versor Investments LP Invests $234,000 in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,040 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MHO opened at $62.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average of $60.50. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $904.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

