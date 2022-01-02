Versor Investments LP Invests $264,000 in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 28.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

Shares of CWK opened at $22.24 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $32,593.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,809,375 shares of company stock valued at $118,209,569. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

