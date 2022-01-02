Versor Investments LP Makes New $256,000 Investment in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 326,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 9.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

In other news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 3,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 7,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $237,350.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,433 shares of company stock valued at $7,809,429 in the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

BATS JAMF opened at $38.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

