Versor Investments LP Makes New $256,000 Investment in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 326,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 9.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000.
In other news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 3,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 7,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $237,350.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,433 shares of company stock valued at $7,809,429 in the last 90 days.
BATS JAMF opened at $38.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14.
Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01.
Jamf Company Profile
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.
