Versor Investments LP Makes New $277,000 Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

In related news, major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $19,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 597,525 shares of company stock valued at $62,413,357 in the last ninety days.

Roblox stock opened at $103.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.60. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

