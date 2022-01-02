Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NWN opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.50.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.482 dividend. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

