Versor Investments LP Trims Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 21.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 293,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REZI opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.52. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

