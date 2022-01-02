Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,150,552 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 4,209.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150,552 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.58% of CommScope worth $16,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 134.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 140.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. CommScope’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

