Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,487 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Juniper Networks worth $18,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.7% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,638 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $35.71 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $35.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.36, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.57.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $186,536.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

