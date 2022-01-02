Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.29 Million Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,685 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.51% of California Resources worth $17,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in California Resources by 81.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in California Resources by 5,534.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average is $37.12. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.40 million. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 32,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $1,402,439.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 40,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,765,030.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 579,100 shares of company stock valued at $25,202,289.

CRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

