Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,983 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $19,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $5,722,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $281,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $407,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSA opened at $374.56 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $212.22 and a 52 week high of $377.36. The firm has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 95.58%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.54.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

