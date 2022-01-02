Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $15,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 168,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 360.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $134.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.20. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.