Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $10.64

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.64, but opened at $10.95. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 1,325 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The company has a market cap of $594.02 million and a P/E ratio of 15.51.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.92. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

