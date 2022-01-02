Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.72

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $138.49 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.56 or 0.00237955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003504 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00030031 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.66 or 0.00506922 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00087925 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000606 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

