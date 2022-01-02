Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 69,950 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,229 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 69,950 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.7% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $47,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 35,435 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,419 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 98,477 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $336.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $211.94 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.44.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

