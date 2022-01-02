Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,896,165,000 after acquiring an additional 155,142 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,143,000 after acquiring an additional 150,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after acquiring an additional 239,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,897,000 after acquiring an additional 119,008 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

WM opened at $166.90 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.55 and a 200-day moving average of $154.01.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.