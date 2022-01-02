Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.21 (OTCMKTS:WAYN)

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) declared a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th.

WAYN stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $61.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter.

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, home loans, and financial planning. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered Wooster, OH.

