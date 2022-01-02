Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 0.7% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $355.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

