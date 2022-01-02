Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $14.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.8% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,422,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $415.01 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $433.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.13.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

