Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $2.64 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,978 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $201.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.09. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $185.26 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

