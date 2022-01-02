Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,601,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 520,144 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,884,000 after buying an additional 190,635 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 289,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,674,000 after buying an additional 181,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,828,000 after buying an additional 169,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROK. Loop Capital began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.19.

ROK stock opened at $348.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $339.59 and a 200-day moving average of $316.10.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total value of $87,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

