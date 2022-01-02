Welch Group LLC Buys 724 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

KHC stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

