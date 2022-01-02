Welch Group LLC Buys 74 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

Moderna stock opened at $253.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.18 and its 200 day moving average is $320.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 465,250 shares of company stock worth $134,971,535. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

