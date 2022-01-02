Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,462,674 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 0.9% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Boston Partners owned about 0.38% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $727,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $47.98 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $197.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

