West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after buying an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $8,692,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 71,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 146.8% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 26,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.59. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

