West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,472,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 555,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,679,000 after purchasing an additional 35,017 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 215,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $200.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.60 and a 1 year high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.61.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

