West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,994 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.0% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

NKE stock opened at $166.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $263.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

