West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 27.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 112.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 68,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,696. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $67.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $69.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

