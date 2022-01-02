Whiteheart Price Down 16.2% Over Last Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Whiteheart has a market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $6,187.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $484.75 or 0.01031966 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00062175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.46 or 0.08043862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00057371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00075445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,868.57 or 0.99777290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007444 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

