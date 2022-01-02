Whiteheart Price Down 16.2% Over Last Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Whiteheart has a market cap of $4.31 million and $6,187.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for about $484.75 or 0.01031966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00062175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.46 or 0.08043862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00057371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00075445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,868.57 or 0.99777290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007444 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

