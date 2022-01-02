World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $245.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.53. The company has a current ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $265.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.47.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.49, for a total value of $161,177.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,285. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

