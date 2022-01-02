Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WOR. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,312.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after acquiring an additional 157,207 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,742,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,335,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,755,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,782,000 after buying an additional 75,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 279.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 78,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 57,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.06. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

