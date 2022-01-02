Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Xerox were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Xerox by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 67,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Xerox by 1,996.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 179,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 170,831 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Xerox by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Xerox by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 170,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xerox by 812.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 198,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 424,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $7,615,050.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,370.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 433,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,381 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XRX stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

