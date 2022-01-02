XIO (XIO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $103,650.00

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One XIO coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 2,145,798,854% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO (XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . XIO’s official website is xio.network . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

