Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.31% of Xperi worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XPER. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Xperi during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 83.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 2,142.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Xperi during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.70. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $219.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.84 million. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

