Xponance Inc. Decreases Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,976,000 after acquiring an additional 30,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Avantor by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Avantor by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 522,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,570,000 after acquiring an additional 37,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $42.14 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $4,031,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,321 shares of company stock worth $13,248,749 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

