Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,360,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,794 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 450.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,553 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.97.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,603,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 144,040 shares of company stock valued at $25,781,111 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $180.72 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $191.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

