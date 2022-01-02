Xponance Inc. Reduces Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,823 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PVH by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.47.

PVH stock opened at $106.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.29. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $78.76 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. PVH’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.15%.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

