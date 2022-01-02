Xponance Inc. Sells 1,161 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 94.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 86.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $2,197,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $427,032.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 526,652 shares of company stock valued at $25,963,786. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.67. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $34.07 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

