Xponance Inc. Sells 171 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

TYL stock opened at $537.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 140.82 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.80 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.68.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total transaction of $2,700,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.24, for a total value of $5,392,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

