Ycash (YEC) Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Ycash has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular exchanges. Ycash has a total market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $27,922.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.00 or 0.00324319 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00137936 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00089243 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002249 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,963,219 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

