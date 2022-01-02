Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.1% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 68.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.00.

Shares of UNH opened at $502.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The company has a market capitalization of $472.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.02.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

