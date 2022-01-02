Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Increases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for about 0.6% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 436.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Schlumberger by 369.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

SLB opened at $29.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

