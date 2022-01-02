Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Sells 66,082 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,082 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 2.6% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.