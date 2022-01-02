Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.91 Million

Analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will report sales of $177.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $180.40 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $162.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $714.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $706.78 million to $719.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $778.47 million, with estimates ranging from $764.64 million to $796.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AX opened at $55.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.53. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.