Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $420.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will report $420.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $416.40 million to $425.30 million. NOW posted sales of $319.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NOW by 306.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 501,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,169. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $944.17 million, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.94. NOW has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $11.98.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

