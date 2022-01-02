Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.95 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will announce sales of $5.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.87 billion and the highest is $6.02 billion. Rite Aid reported sales of $5.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $24.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.37 billion to $24.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.80 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rite Aid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE RAD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.69. 1,207,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,845. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Rite Aid news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan bought 14,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $199,895.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Rite Aid by 10.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Rite Aid by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Rite Aid by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

