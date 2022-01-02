Zacks: Analysts Expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.95 Million

Analysts expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to report sales of $12.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the lowest is $11.90 million. PHX Minerals posted sales of $6.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year sales of $50.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $47.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NYSE PHX opened at $2.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. PHX Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $30,503.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens purchased 40,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,030.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 215,179 shares of company stock worth $533,991. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 25.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 230,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 46,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 157.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 75,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 51.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,430 shares during the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

