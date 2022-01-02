Zacks: Analysts Expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) to report $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. Plantronics reported earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $419.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.18 million. Plantronics had a net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 178.02%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POLY. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:POLY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.34. The company had a trading volume of 235,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,777. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Plantronics has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $50.89.

In other Plantronics news, Director Guido Jouret sold 2,700 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $76,518.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

