Zacks: Analysts Expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will announce sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.75 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $15.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $16.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.34. 578,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,250. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $116.87 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

